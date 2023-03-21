Capital police arrest 243 PTI workers for arson, vandalism

ISLAMABAD: The local police Monday issued a statement on a clash with the PTI activists saying, “Chairman PTI Imran Khan appeared at the Judicial Complex in the Toshakhana case, which led to violent protests resulting in injuries to 58 law-enforcement personnel, including the SSP (Operations).

According to the police, the protesters resorted to arson, and vandalism, and attacked the law-enforcement officials who were performing their duty to maintain law and order in the capital.

The police have arrested 243 suspects so far involved in violence. Special teams have also been constituted to arrest such elements. To make the legal action against the alleged arsonists and vandals more effective, the CTD and Golra police station have registered cases, said the police spokesman.

During the protests, four police vehicles were burnt, nine vehicles were partially damaged, and 25 motorcycles were burnt. The spokesman said to damage the ongoing legal proceedings against the mobsters, an organized propaganda campaign was being run on social media. He denied these allegations.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan has issued orders for compensating the police personnel whose vehicles were damaged or burnt during the protests. Following these directions, IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan will provide new motorcycles to nine policemen.