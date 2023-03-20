Boy found dead in pond

LAHORE: Body of a two-year-old boy who was abducted, recovered from a pond in Aminpura, a suburb of Raiwind, police said on Sunday.
The infant later identified as Abu Bakar was found dead in a nearby pond six hours after he went missing. The child’s family lodged a complaint at Raiwind City Police Station but they registered the kidnapping case soon after the body of the child was recovered.
According to the victim’s family, abductors used to harass victim’s sisters. Later, his family filed a complaint against them.Consequently, the abductors harboured a grudge. Out of this grudge, they abducted the child, killed him and threw his body in the pond.
LAHORE: An exhibition of Jamal Shah’s paintings was held this weekend at Zulfi’s Art Gallery, 912 R1, Main...
LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider Sunday visited various sale points of the City made for distribution...
LAHORE: An organisation in collaboration with the Federal SDGs Unit, Ministry of Planning Development & Special...
LAHORE: A ceremony was held in Nolakha Presbyterian Church of Pakistan in honour of Pakistani Christian and former...
LAHORE: Sogetsu Ikebana floral art exhibition recreated the serenity in Changla Gali away from Murree and close to...
LAHORE: Along with health benefits Ramazan also brings mental and spiritual satisfaction, as brain cells also increase...