Boy found dead in pond

LAHORE: Body of a two-year-old boy who was abducted, recovered from a pond in Aminpura, a suburb of Raiwind, police said on Sunday.

The infant later identified as Abu Bakar was found dead in a nearby pond six hours after he went missing. The child’s family lodged a complaint at Raiwind City Police Station but they registered the kidnapping case soon after the body of the child was recovered.

According to the victim’s family, abductors used to harass victim’s sisters. Later, his family filed a complaint against them.Consequently, the abductors harboured a grudge. Out of this grudge, they abducted the child, killed him and threw his body in the pond.