PHA starts beautification of Lahore

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started beautification of the main roads of the provincial capital on Saturday.

DG PHA on Saturday said that beautiful planters of flowers were being installed from Qartaba Chowk, Jail Road to Siddiq Centre and the entire Jail Road was being decorated with colorful and unique flower planters.

DG PHA further said that the planting of flowers, plants and trees on the main highways under the Spring Planting Campaign was also going on. PHA will plant 50,000 trees and saplings in the city’s main roads, open spaces and parks in the Spring Plantation drive and PHA will exceed the target for planting of plants and trees this year in spring season, he concluded.