PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Majid Ali has completed his doctoral degree in economics from Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) by

successfully defending his thesis.

He did his research work under the supervision of Dr Muhammad Tariq while the thesis was co-supervised by Prof Dr Muhammad Azam Khan. The title of the thesis is “The Role of Sectoral Components of Gross Domestic Product in Income Inequality of Asian Countries”.

Majid Ali published several research articles including one in impact factor journal and presented his research in two international conferences.

His thesis was evaluated by the professors in two foreign universities of the United States of America and Italy and one local examiner from the University of Bannu.