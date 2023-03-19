KP facing financial crunch, says caretaker minister

NOWSHERA: Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel here on Saturday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was facing severe financial crunch and said provincial setup had taken up this

issue with the federal government.

He made these remarks while speaking at a press conference after visiting the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex. He also sought the details of the appointments made at the hospital in the last six months. He said that he would look into the problems of the patients and order the relevant officials to redress their grievances.

On this occasion, Hospital Director Dr Anwar Wazir and Medical Director Dr Iqtidaruddin briefed him.

Feroze Jamal said that the caretaker government was supposed to provide a level playing field to all the political parties to hold a free and fair election, but it was unable to do so as some elements in the bureaucracy were tilted in favour

of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“We have to reshuffle the government employees to post apolitical and unbiased ones to ensure the holding of the free and fair election,” he remarked.

He said that from the secretary to the deputy commissioner, the same faces had been posted against key positions for the last 10 years. He said that it was not humanly possible for the government employees to stay neutral and apolitical as they also had affiliations or leanings with one or another political party.

The caretaker minister said that the provincial government was striving to give relief to the poor and deserving people in the holy month of Ramazan.