Alvi urges students to learn, apply AI to compete in modern era

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday urged Pakistani students to learn and apply artificial intelligence in order to compete in the modern information technology industrial era.

Addressing a conference on ‘Traditional & Non Traditional Security Imperatives for Pakistan’ at the University of Karachi, he said that there is ample space in the field of IT that can be filled up by Pakistani youth to contribute to the economic prosperity of the country.

Alvi said that to establish a healthy and balanced society, people should have basic education and health facilities. He underscored the need to prioritise our decisions while making decisions in daily life or policy-making, keeping in mind the social and societal needs, problems and attitudes.

He said that there are nine million births in Pakistan each year, half of which are unintentional. Through proper planning, information and provision of facilities, not only can the growing population be controlled but it is also possible to solve the health problems women suffer during pregnancy, he added.

The president said that natural resources alone are not sufficient for a country’s prosperity, adding that natural resources along with intellectual resources are important to use them efficiently.

He pointed out that nature has blessed us as a nation with enormous abilities, but that due to a lack of proper utilisation of these resources and abilities, we have fallen behind our neighbouring countries in the race for development in every field of life.

He lauded the efforts of the Pakistani government and the public for the smart way they fought Covid-19. He said democracy is the best way to strengthen the country, and appealed to the attendees to take active part in Pakistani politics to bring a change with their votes.

KU Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi, Centre for International Strategic Studies Sindh Executive Director Qazi Khalilullah and KU Department of International Relations Chairperson Dr Shaista Tabassum also spoke on the occasion.