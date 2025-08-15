Denzel Washington talks about how Oscars hold no meaning to him

Denzel Washington opened up about why he thinks Oscars are pointless.

The Equalizer star have earned the Best Actor award for Training Day and Best Supporting Actor for Glory.

While speaking to Jake's Takes on his Highest 2 Lowest press tour, Washington said no acting decision he makes in his career has to do with winning awards.

"I don't do it for Oscars. I don't care about that kind of stuff," Washington said.

He added, "I've been at this a long time, and there’s time when I won and shouldn't have won and then didn’t win and should’ve won. Man gives the award. God gives the reward."

Washington continued, "I'm not that interested in Oscars. People ask me, 'Where do I keep it?' Well, next to the other one. I'm not bragging! Just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, [Oscars] aren't going to do me a bit of good."

Earlier this year during 2025 Oscars, his loss was considered as the biggest snub given his spectacular performance in Gladiators II.

While discussing about the incident with The New York Times, he sarcastically said, "Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset. I'm happy for all that did, and I'm happy with what I’m doing."

Washington's upcoming film, Highest 2 Lowest is opened in selected theatres on August 15. The movie will be available to stream on Apple TV + from September 5.