UoP employees threaten to block road

PESHAWAR: Continuing their protest, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Peshawar Friday announced to block the main road in the second phase of protest.

The protesters under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee staged a sit-in outside the administration block. They had started the strike and complete class boycott about two weeks back after the killing of the security advisor Saqlain Bangash.

Their demands include immediate removal of the vice-chancellor, judicial inquiry into the killing of Saqlain Bangash and cleansing the campus of arms.

The university administration has formed a fact-finding committee to probe into the killing of Saqlain Bangash, said one of the employees. But no effort has been made to sit with the protesting employees and resolve the issue, he added.

Instead, he said, the university has been closed for 10 days in the name of spring vacation. Fed up with the cold shoulder response of the government, he added, the protestors have decided to take to streets and block the main Jamrud Road from Monday till acceptance of their demands.