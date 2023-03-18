Parent day marked in Lakki school

LAKKI MARWAT: An annual parents day was marked at a private school in Serai Naurang tehsil on Friday.
Azizullah Khan, mayor of Tehsil Naurang, participated as the chief guest. .
The event was attended by the heads of other private educational institutions including the parents of the students and local dignitaries.
Umar Educators School, Managing Director, Umar Farooq thanked all the guests for their attendance.
