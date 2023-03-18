Retiring principals honoured

BARA: A farewell function was arranged here on Friday to honour three principals and six headmasters who retired from different public sector schools in the Khyber tribal district.

KP Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise and Taxation Manzoor Khan Afridi was the chief guest at the function held in the Government High School Kohi Sher Haider Sipah area.

A number of local elders, teachers, students and officials of the Education Department, KP Minister for Housing and Prisons Shafiullah Khan and former lawmaker Muhammad Shah were present there.

“The people of the Khyber district respect teachers from the core of their hearts and that is why our youth are marching ahead in all fields of life right from medical and engineering to science and technology as well as serving the country in different sectors,” added Manzoor Afridi.

He said the participation of two ministers in the ceremony and a special message by the education minister clearly indicated the importance the KP government attached to teachers.