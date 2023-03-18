Committee vows to maintain peace

LAKKI MARWAT: The divisional intelligence implementation committee has reiterated to utilise all available resources to maintain peace, eliminate terrorism, eradicate narcotics and keep a check on movements of Afghan refugees in the region.

The committee met at the commissioner’s office in Bannu on Friday with divisional commissioner Parveiz Sabatkhel in the chair.

Bannu DC Manzoor Afridi and DPO Ziauddin Ahmed, Lakki Marwat DC Abdul Hadi, North Waziristan ADC Bashir Khan and officials of law enforcement and intelligence agencies were in attendance.

Matters pertaining to law and order situation, narcotics control efforts, terrorism and movements of foreigners were discussed in the meeting.

It also reviewed the obstacles and hindrances in maintaining peace and bringing prosperity to the region.

He said the administration will extend full support to municipal bodies to safeguard state owned lands and properties.