Deserving people in KP to get Ramazan package

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Friday said the caretaker cabinet’s mandate was to hold the election in a fair and transparent manner.

A handout said that he was talking to media persons to inform them about the decisions made at the second meeting of the caretaker provincial cabinet.

“Our mandate also includes identification and elimination of political appointments in public institutions,” he said, adding that the cabinet had decided to abolish the board of governors and policy board of 10 MTIs hospitals in the province.

He said that the provincial government would give Ramazan package to the deserving people of the province at a cost of Rs19 billion despite limited resources.

He said that the caretaker chief minister had formed a cabinet committee to devise a procedure for immediate delivery of Zakat funds to the beneficiaries.

The minister said that the number of posts of law officers in the Advocate General’s office had been reduced from 61 to 43

Feroz Jamal said that a cabinet committee had been formed regarding the dissolution of the Board of Governors of 10 MTI hospitals and this dissolution would be carried out in two stages within two weeks. He said that the provincial government had formed a cabinet committee to provide relief to the poor before Ramazan.