25,483 criminals arrested in 2023 so far

LAHORE: Lahore police arrested around 25,483 criminals involved in different crimes during the first two and a half months of the present year.

Lahore police arrested 1,734 illicit arms carriers, 2,360 drug-pushers and 1,275 gamblers. Moreover, 12,886 proclaimed and targeted offenders and court absconders along with 1,094 proclaimed offenders (POs) of 'A' category and 8,401 POs of category 'B' were arrested during this year till now.

Lahore police also arrested 2,082 accused for violating Kite-Flying Act and recovered 33,662 kites as well as 2,603 strings from them. Around 234 accused involved in firing were also arrested, 265 cases registered against them. Around 6,646 law breakers were arrested under National Action Plan (NAP) during last two and a half months in different violations.

Accordingly, 914 accused were arrested in violation of Security of Vulnerable Establishments Ordinance, 985 in violation of Sound System Regulation Ordinance, 2,994 in violation of Information of Temporary Residents Ordinance, 1,734 in Arms (Amendments) Ordinance, seven in Prohibition of Expressing Matters on Walls (Amendments) Ordinance.