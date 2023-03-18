‘Key Performance Indicators’ ordered to evaluate work of LDA wings

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday chaired a meeting in which performance of all the departments of Lahore Development Authority was reviewed.
Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed to evaluate the performance of the officers individually. ‘Key Performance Indicators’ should be devised to review the work of all wings.
He directed the Lahore Development Authority officers to meet the recovery targets. Strict action should be taken against defaulters of commercialisation fee as there will be no compromise on revenue generation, said and added that officers to adopt innovations on the pattern of corporate sector.
Randhawa directed the Lahore Development Authority field teams to make the enforcement mechanism more strict and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. He said that regular meetings should be held to ensure the achievement of recovery goals. He said that according to the court orders, concrete steps should be taken to upgrade the nine important roads of provincial capital into model roads.
Additional Director General (Headquarters), Additional DG (Housing), Chief Engineer 1, Chief Engineer 2, Additional DG Education and Katchi Abadis, Chief Town Planner, Chief Metropolitan, DG Headquarters, Director Finance were also present in the meeting.
