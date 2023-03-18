Fawad asks govt to give date, venue for talks

LAHORE: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday urged the coalition government to “give a date and venue” for a meeting to bring all political parties to the negotiating table.
In a tweet, he said, “Azam Nazeer Tarar is making statements every day to sit together and solve issues. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also asked for talks. Take this action further than statements as well and give a date and venue for the parties to meet. Imran Khan has already favoured dialogue,” he added.
Fawad also reiterated the call for a meeting date and venue while speaking outside the Lahore High Court. “You are making statements but you should move forward with it. If there is an invitation, Asad Umar is here. We are ready for talks.”
KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue has decided to sell the house of Shoaib Sheikh, the owner of a private...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday urged all political forces to sit across the table and...
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday approved the Lawyers Protection Bill-2023 to be presented in parliament for...
KARACHI: A multi-party conference convened by the Pakistan People’s Party on Friday resolved not to accept the...
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Friday expressed concerns over the lack of progress by the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army has emerged as the rising global military power as it ranks as the seventh most powerful army...