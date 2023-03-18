Fawad asks govt to give date, venue for talks

LAHORE: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday urged the coalition government to “give a date and venue” for a meeting to bring all political parties to the negotiating table.

In a tweet, he said, “Azam Nazeer Tarar is making statements every day to sit together and solve issues. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also asked for talks. Take this action further than statements as well and give a date and venue for the parties to meet. Imran Khan has already favoured dialogue,” he added.

Fawad also reiterated the call for a meeting date and venue while speaking outside the Lahore High Court. “You are making statements but you should move forward with it. If there is an invitation, Asad Umar is here. We are ready for talks.”