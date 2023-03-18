Two killed, 10 injured in road accidents

Two people lost their lives while ten others were injured in road accidents on Friday. A motorcyclist, identified as 28-year-old Urs son of Hakeem, was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Steel Town.

A 29-year-old man, Junaid, son of Fazal, lost his life in a similar incident in the Shah Latif area. The victims were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where they were declared dead on arrival.

In another incident, at least ten people, including women and children, were injured in a collision between a trailer and passenger bus in Baldia Town. The injured were identified as Habiba, her daughters Zainab and Hira, and son Abdul Qadir, Sajida, Sufiyan, Noman, Asmat Bibi, Sana, and Saima. The victims were immediately taken to the JPMC for medical treatment, and the police started an investigation. The injured persons were said to be out of danger and were discharged after receiving treatment