Three more suspects held in Dr Rathi’s murder case

HYDERABAD: Three more suspects were arrested on Friday in the murder case of Hyderabad’s renowned dermatologist Dr Dharam Dev Rathi.

Addressing a press conference, Headquarters SP Anil Haider said police had made significant progress by using all their capabilities and resources in solving the murder case of Dr Rathi.

The 60-yearold skin specialist, who lived in Citizen Colony in the Bhittai Nagar police station’s limits, was killed on the night of March 7. During the initial investigation, the deceased’s driver, Hanif Leghari, and cook Dileep Thakur were also detained on charges of slitting the throat of the doctor. Dileep was later released.

SP Anil Haider said that in the initial interrogation, the three suspects -- Manzoor Bhutto, Tanveer Bhutto and Qaim Bhutto – said that their aim was to rob the doctor of his cash.

On March 7, when Dr Rathi’s was leaving for his clinic, he was taken hostage in his car, threatened and harassed, but he did not tell the suspects anything. The suspects killed him in the car, left his body in his bungalow and fled.

SP Anil Haider rejected the impression the murder was an attack on a minority community. Actually, he said, the incident resulted from greed because Dr Rathi was a famous doctor and the accused had set their eyes on his property and money.