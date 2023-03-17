SC directs companies to pay 50pc super tax

A general view of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday ruled that the companies whose cases were pending with the Islamabad High Court should also pay 50 percent super tax.

The ruling came during the hearing of super tax case by a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umer Ata Bandial. The court directed the Islamabad High Court and Lahore High Court to decide the super tax cases at the earliest and held that after the high courts’ decision, the matter would be further heard.

“It would be appropriate to wait for the decisions of the learned high courts,” the CJP remarked. Faisal Siddiqui, counsel for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), submitted that the Sindh High Court had already issued its verdict on the matter. He submitted that the super tax cases were also pending with the Islamabad High Court and Lahore High Court. Later, the court directed the companies to pay 50 percent super tax and held that further hearings would be conducted after Eidul Fitr.