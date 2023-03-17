Govt College Peshawar to have new block

PESHAWAR: KP Governor Ghulam Ali here Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new academic block at the Government College for Men at Faqirabad and announced the renovation of the hall.

Speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony, he said steps would be taken to make arrangements for parking in the college.

The ceremony was attended by Peshawar Mayor Zubair Ali, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar Nasrullah, Government College Faqirabad Principal Dr Taj-ud-Din and faculty members.

The governor highlighted the importance of the young generation for development and said youngsters should venture into new fields of technology and prepare themselves to meet the challenges of the present world.

He urged students to work with dedication, adding their hard work and honesty would lead them to growth and progress. He urged the students to abide by the golden principles of faith, unity, discipline, mutual respect, honesty, and tolerance to achieve success. Ghulam Ali said that students should use the contemporary digital platform to acquire knowledge of their respective fields.

The governor said the promotion of quality education is the top priority of the government and added that steps have been taken to facilitate students and improve facilities in educational institutions. He distributed certificates among students for their performance in intermediate examinations.

The Peshawar mayor announced a Rs50,000 cash prize for the student of the college, Touqeer Zia, who had topped the BISE Peshawar Inter examination in 2021.

It may be mentioned here that Government College Peshawar is a public-sector college located in Faqirabad.

It was established in 1957 and continued to function in the provincial assembly building for four years. Later, it was shifted to its present location in 1961. The college building was set up on historic Shahi Bagh land and spreads over an area of around 40 Kanals.

The college offers programmes for intermediate level both in Arts and Science groups, which are affiliated with BISE Peshawar. It has BS programmes in various disciplines, which are affiliated with the University of Peshawar.

The college faces s severe parking problem as the students park bikes and vehicles on the Shahi Bagh Road near the chowk which impedes the free flow of traffic on the road which has already been encroached upon by auto rickshaw workshops.