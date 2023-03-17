62 graduates awarded degrees at first NWIHS convocation

PESHAWAR: Northwest Institute of Health Sciences (NWIHS) in its first convocation ceremony awarded degrees to 162 graduates of the BS programme for the sessions 2014 up to 2022.

The graduates were from the BS programme including nursing, anaesthesia, medical imaging technology, doctor of physical therapy and medical lab technology.

Noted neurosurgeon Prof Dr Muhammad Tariq Khan, chairman Alliance Healthcare Private Limited, chaired the event.

Afsar Khan, Chief Operating Officer NWIHS, Dr Ziaur Rahman, CEO Northwest General Hospital and Research Center, Dr Sidra Jabbar, Dean Medical Education NWGH, and Dr Noorul Iman, Principal NWSM, faculty members and parents of the graduates, as well as other distinguished guests attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, 15 outstanding graduates were awarded gold medals, including Yasir Ahmad, BS Nursing, and Dr Muhammad Nasir, DPT, Dr Lailma Maqbool, DPT, Dr Sabeen Mazhar, DPT, Muhammad Ibrahim-Anesthesia, Maooz, BS-MIT, Izhar Muhammad, Tariq Shah, Gulzaar Khan, Mohammad Suhail, Mohammad Ibrahim and Ihesham Jameel.

Other notable gold medallist graduates included Aqib Usman, BS-Anesthesia session 2014 to 2018, Omair Ahmad, Anesthesia session 2015 to 2019 and Iqra Bibi, MLT session 2018 to 2022. They achieved 1st positions throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Khyber Medical University exams in their respective technologies.

Earlier, Afsar Khan presented a welcome note before the audience and spoke about the history, strength and services offered by the institute in the field of health education.

The Institute is committed to producing competent graduates in the field of BS Nursing, Doctor of Physical Therapy and BS Allied Health Sciences, he said, adding that NWIHS provided opportunities for students in respective disciplines, to work, acquire skills and enhance their capabilities. He said NWIHS produced graduates having the potential and ability to meet the challenges in a rapidly changing global environment.

Shields were also awarded to the newly successful graduates including Dr Lailma Maqbool, Syed Maaz Hussain and Gullzar Khan on the basis of their outstanding contributions to curricular and co-curricular academic activities.

The first graduation ceremony of Northwest Institute of Health Sciences was a considered a great success, celebrating the achievements of its graduates and recognising their dedication and hard work throughout their academic journey.