Don’t be party to ‘London plan’, Imran urges establishment, judiciary

PTI chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Besieged PTI Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday urged the judiciary and establishment not to become a party to what he called the London plan.

In a video address to the nation from his Zaman Park, Lahore residence with the casings of tear gas shells and bullets displayed on the table, Imran rejected the charges against him in the Toshakhana case as unfounded and frivolous.

The PTI chief said there was no safety and security to his life at the court where he had been summoned.

“All I asked for was security,” he said, adding that there was no security during his last appearances at the Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court, reports the local media.

Expressing his pessimism, he said those in the government were the same people who were behind the Wazirabad attack.

“It is unprecedented that an ex-prime minister faces a murderous attack and after that, he is refused security. It is the security that we are requesting for in the court and that judge, in turn, issued warrants for me,” Imran said.

The PTI chief maintained that the warrants simply said that the police should ensure his appearance in court.

Imran said he had packed his bag and was ready to go but “all our workers knew that they have suffered custodial torture […] and out of that fear they have been fighting outside since last night”.

“Since my ouster, I have tried my best that I might not be the cause of any violence in this country,” he said, maintaining that the PTI had always remained peaceful and whenever the possibility of any untoward event emerged, the event was cancelled in the interest of the country.

Addressing the powerful quarters, he said, “If they care about Pakistan, they should introspect where the country is going”.

Imran said he had no control over the crowd outside his residence and warned that if the attacks continued, the matter would get out of everyone’s hands.

“All our hopes cling on the judiciary and the establishment,” he said as he urged them not to become a party to the London Plan and put an end to what he called the ongoing Tamasha.