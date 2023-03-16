Imran still blue-eyed of powers that be: Aimal Wali

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party leader Aimal Wali Khan said on Wednesday that ex-prime minister Imran Khan was still a blue-eyed boy of the powers that be or else he would have been arrested long before.

“The fake revolutionary, who had claimed to give independence to the nation after ousting from the slot of premiership, is now hiding in Zaman Park. Workers of the party are being used as human shield to prevent the arrest of so-called champion of freedom movement,” Aimal Wali Khan said while addressing the participants of Ghani Mela held in connection with the death anniversary great Pashto poet and philosopher Ghani Khan in his native town Ghani Dherai here.

The ANP leader posed a question that whether the administration and police would treat a Pakhtun or Baloch like this if he resisted his arrest and took the extreme step against the law enforcement. He said that the ongoing events during the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in Lahore had proved that there were separate laws for the criminals in Punjab and the rest of the country.

The constitution and law of the land, he added, must treat all the citizens equally or else people would start asking sensitive questions about the justice system. He alleged that Imran Khan Niazi, President Arif Alvi, ex-Lt-General Faiz Hameed, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan and his adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif were criminals of the nation as they had jointly launched a plan for resettling of 40,000 terrorists on the Pakhtun land.

The ANP leader said that Pakistan should learn lessons from the past mistakes and abandon the war and violence policy. He said that Pakhtuns were being pushed into darkness again by launching another war on their soil.

Aimal Wali Khan said that ANP adhered to Bacha Khan's philosophy of non-violence and had a clear stance against terrorism. He said that Ghani Khan was a great poet, artist, philosopher and down to earth, adding that personalities like Ghani Khan were born once in centuries.