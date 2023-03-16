Imran introduced culture of chaos in country: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Fazlur Rehman Wednesday alleged that PTI chief Imran Khan was weakening the country as part of an agenda.

Talking to the reporters here, Fazl said Imran had introduced a culture of chaos in the country to achieve his designs.

“Had any religious party indulged in such activities, it would have been considered terrorism,” he said, local media reports.

Fazl said Imran must be brought to justice adding that the law should be equal for everyone.

He said Imran had rebelled against the state and that his agenda must not be allowed to succeed.

Commenting on Zalmay Khalilzad’s tweet in support of Imran, he said a CIA agent was commenting on the PTI chief’s arrest.

Fazl also discussed the upcoming elections in the country and pointed out that the law and order situation in the merged districts was not favourable.

He raised concerns over census and new voters lists after the merger of Fata.

Fazl emphasized that the economic situation of the country must be considered before making a decision to conduct elections.

Meanwhile, MQM-P chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Wednesday said if they had done just 10 percent of what the PTI chief Imran Khan had been doing, their mothers would have been searching for them. This difference should be known to the residents of Karachi, he said.

Talking to the media during the inauguration of a cleanliness drive in Korangi, Siddiqui said efforts had been on for the last 14 years to change Karachi’s demography.

But this port city that’s driving the country got nothing but bodies and bias, which worsened its environment.