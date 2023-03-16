JI chief advises establishment, judiciary to remain neutral

KHAR: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said on Wednesday that his party was striving for the enforcement of Islamic system to establish a society based on justice to safeguard rights of every citizen of the state.

“A drama had been going on since the inception of Pakistan. The army and establishment give government to one party or the other and then sit to watch the circus,” he said while addressing a rally and public meeting held in connection with ‘Haqooq-e-Qabail’ or long march for the rights of tribal people here.

The JI chief said that the time had come the establishment and judiciary should remain neutral and put a full stop to meddling in politics and civilian affairs.

He said that the pledges made with the tribespeople at the time of merger were not honoured which had created a sense of deprivation and alienation among the dwellers erstwhile Fata.

He said that they would go to every effort to snatch the rights of tribal people and develop the hitherto neglected areas of the country.

The ex-senator also said that the government should hold elections for the national and provincial assemblies on the same day to ensure transparency and finances during the polls.

The JI local leaders, including Sahibzada Haroonur Rashid, candidate for NA-8 Sardar Khan, candidate for PK-18 Maulana Waheed Gul, candidate for PK-20 Malik Ayaz Khan and others also addressed the rally.