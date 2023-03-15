Spring plantation drive kicks off in Bara

BARA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker ministers on Tuesday inaugurated the spring plantation drive in the Khyber district by planting saplings along with schoolchildren and tribal elders.
Provincial Caretaker Ministers Manzoor Khan Afridi and Shafiullah Khan visited Dora area in Bara and launched the spring tree plantation campaign there along with hundreds of schoolchildren, teachers and tribal elders.
On reaching Dora, a large number of schoolchildren, teachers, tribal elders and people warmly welcomed the provincial ministers and raised the slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Green Pakistan. The provincial ministers inaugurated the spring plantation campaign by planting saplings in
Dora area.
They appreciated the interest and enthusiasm of the schoolchildren and elders in the campaign. Provincial Minister Manzoor Khan Afridi said that one million saplings had been provided free of charge to locals to make the tree plantation campaign in Khyber a success so that people can plant maximum saplings in their areas to make their surroundings green and clean.
He said that 400 students and tribal elders from different public schools of Bara would contribute to the plantation drive by planting more than 500 saplings including mulberry, peach, bottlebrush, oleander and rosewood.
He said that every person should play their role in creating a pollution-free, clean and transparent environment for the coming generations by planting two trees a person.
