Ukraine’s Tsurenko opens up on Indian Wells withdrawal

INDIAN WELLS: Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko said on Monday her abrupt withdrawal from the Indian Wells hard court tournament was due to a panic attack shortly before she was to take on Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Tsurenko told the Big Tennis of Ukraine portal that the overwhelming emotions came days after she was “shocked” by a conversation with WTA chief executive Steve Simon in which they discussed ongoing tensions in the game as a result of the Russian invasion of her country. “The reason for the refusal was a panic attack,” Tsurenko said of her failure to take the court for her third-round match. “Officially, it will be written as “personal reasons,” but in fact it was breathing problems and, one might say, hysteria.”

More than a year after Russia – backed by ally Belarus – invaded Ukraine, tennis continues to grapple with the war’s effects.