IHC upholds death penalty for Noor Mukadam’s killer

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir upheld the death sentence awarded by the trial court to the main culprit, Zahir Jaffer, in the Noor Mukadam murder case.
During proceedings, parents, siblings and relatives of the deceased and the accused were present in the courtroom. Appeals against the sentence were dismissed by the court.
The IHC bench also converted the convict’s 25-year jail sentence into the death penalty for the rape of the deceased. The trial court had sentenced the co-criminals to 10 years in prison. The verdict of the death sentence was pronounced twice by the IHC. The bench had reserved the verdict on Dec 21. The main culprit and others had challenged the lower court decision in the Islamabad High Court.
