Zahir Jaffer admits killing Noor Mukadam, DNA report confirms rape: challan

Noor's murder could have been avoided had Zahir's father informed police instead of helping his son, challan says

Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, while being brought to court, on July 26, 2021. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder, has admitted to killing her, while DNA reports have confirmed the former ambassador's daughter was raped, a challan submitted by the police to the trial court and obtained by Geo News on Saturday, said.

The interim challan was submitted to Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani on September 9. Earlier, the challan was filed in the court of District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti. However, the court tried the case on September 9 and later transferred it.

The challan submitted to the court by the police stated that Zahir had confessed to killing Noor and a DNA report confirmed she was raped. Zahir also gave a statement about beheading Noor, the challan stated.

According to the challan, Zahir said that when Noor refused to marry him, he forcibly locked her up in a room. He told his guard to not let anyone in and not let her out. He hid her mobile phone in another room, which was retrieved by the police from a closet in his house after questioning Zahir.

Zahir informed his father about Noor's murder and the father told him there was no need to panic and that his "men were coming to dispose of the body", the challan said.

The interim challan further said that if Zakir had informed the police in time, Noor's murder could have been avoided. The father helped his son, it said.

According to the statement of the suspect, a quarrel with Amjad Mahmood, one of the employees of Therapy Works who was present at the crime scene and was injured, took place over a misunderstanding.

The employees of Therapy Works tried to hide the act of the suspect and destroy evidence, the challan said, adding that Amjad lied to the hospital administration and said he got injured in a road accident, as his medical slip states.

The interim challan states that the photographs and fingerprints stored in the digital video recorder (DVR) also belong to the prime suspect.

According to a DNA report from August 12, the suspect also raped Noor. The interim challan states that Zahir had booked a flight to the United States on July 19 but did not travel.

When she jumped from the washroom window to escape, the watchman did not facilitate her. The gardener, Jan Mohammad, also did not allow Noor to open the gate. If he had allowed Noor to open the gate, she could have escaped her death.

The incident

Zahir is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder. The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad's F-7 area.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

The gruesome incident sparked a nationwide campaign seeking justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a top trend on Twitter.