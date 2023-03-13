Why elections the only way forward

While uncertainty is the only certainty in Pakistan, general elections still appear the only way forward in the present political and economic environment and any move to postpone them would only add to the problems.

However, it appears election postponement suits all those who matter and the ruling coalition parties, except former prime minister Imran Khan and his PTI, which sees landslide victory in case polls are held on time.

As we are observing the 50 years of Constitution, 1973, it is important to analyse why all those parties which believe in democracy and rule of law are trying to avoid holding elections under the same Constitution irrespective of the outcome of such elections. If ‘democracy is the best revenge’ then general elections are the essence of democracy and the only way forward which can bring political and economic certainty.

Most leaders of the ruling coalition including PPP, PMLN and ANP, agree that though the political environment is not in their favour, further delay in elections would further diminish their chances even if they don’t win.

“I still believe that my party as well as other PDM parties must come out from Imran Khan’s phobia and even if he wins it would not be the end of the world. Let him rule and let people judge his performance which I still believe would not be different from what we had witnessed in the last three and a half years,” a senior PMLN leader told this correspondent on condition of anonymity.

Let us learn from the mistake we had committed after a vote of no-confidence, he added.While PMLN Senior Vice-President and party’s chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has launched her campaign by holding party worker’s convention, her remarks, ‘Phelay Insaf pher Intikab’ has not gone well within the political circles as to some it reminds the slogan raised during General Ziaul Haq’s period,” pehle Ihtehsab pher Intikab.’

It also coincided with the recent developments including the Ministry of Finance unwillingness to release funds asked by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by the end of next month.

The premier intelligence agencies have also expressed their apprehension that terrorists could target political leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan, PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto and suggested postponement of elections for a few months.

Although ECP has not yet announced postponement of elections as it has to follow the directives of the Supreme Court, it may submit a report with regard to the advice of premier intelligence agencies as well as the finance ministry’s refusal to release funds for holding polls.

While the intelligence agencies reports cannot be ignored and Imran Khan in particular himself had also apprehensions and even had submitted similar fear in respective courts from where his arrest warrant were issued, he still wants elections within 90 days since the dissolution of the two assemblies i.e. Punjab and KP.

As situation stands, at present ECP has announced election schedule for Punjab and is making all preparation for April 30 polls while it will decide date and schedule for elections in KP, on March 14, after another round of talks with KP governor who has repeatedly expressing his fear of security concern in holding polls as per SC directive.

At the same time, KP governor has also said that he would fully comply with SC orders, meaning elections will be held within 90 days.All these ifs and buts clearly indicate that the ruling coalition as well as some other forces don’t want early polls but the million dollar question is what possible consequences they can face if SC directives are not implemented.

Pakistan is passing through one of the most challenging periods of its charred political history where democracy often becomes the only casualty. We have rarely seen governments completing their term in office or peaceful transfer of power except on two occasions i.e. in 2013 and 2018. We have already experienced four military takeovers and equal number of ‘Nazaria-e-Zaroorat.’ The country had also seen physical elimination of two former premiers Liaquat Ali Khan and Ms Benazir, extrajudicial murder of another premier and disqualification of two other premiers.

But, the way forward for the true democratic order is the continuity of the political and democratic system for which elections must be held on time and let the elected government be allowed to complete its term and let the people judge government performance. Thus, postponement of elections is not the way forward but a step backward.

The writer is a columnist and analyst of GEO, The News and Jang

Tweet:@MazharAbbasGEO