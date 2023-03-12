Mugger awarded life term for killing citizen during shootout with police

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has sentenced a mugger to life imprisonment for killing of a passer-by during an exchange of fire with police.

On September 16, 2021, a police party had signalled two suspected robbers riding a motorcycle to stop near Chamra Chorangi in Korangi Industrial Area but instead of stopping, they opened fire on the police.

In the ensuing encounter, Mustafa, a passer-by, suffered a firearm injury that proved to be fatal.

One of the suspects was also killed in the shoot-out and the other, identified as Jalal, managed to flee the crime scene but was later arrested from the Civil Hospital.

The ATC-II judge found Jalal guilty of killing the citizen and engaging in a shoot-out with police with the intent to kill. He awarded rigorous imprisonment for life to the convict for the killing and a 10-year imprisonment for the armed assault on the police.

The convict was also told to pay Rs2 million as compensation to the legal heirs of the victim and a Rs20,000 fine to the state. In case of default, he would have to undergo additional imprisonment of 18 months.

He was remanded back to the prison to serve out the sentences that shall run concurrently.

The judge pronounced his judgment after recording evidence and final arguments from the defence and prosecution sides. He observed that the prosecution had proved its case against the accused beyond any reasonable shadow of doubt.

About the prosecution witnesses being police officials, the judge said, “It goes without saying that in each and every case private persons are not available, and even if they are present they prefer to remain in shadow. Private persons very rarely come forward to give evidence in criminal cases.”

“This is mainly due to face factor and partly as result of concerned department’s inability to carry out the witness protection regime.”

The prosecution said the accused had fled the crime scene in an injured state but was later arrested from the Civil Hospital where he was getting treatment on some false pretext.

The accused was a hardened criminal and had remained involved in street crimes as snatched mobile phones were also recovered from his accomplice who was killed in the encounter, it added.

In his statement, however, the accused claimed that he had been framed in the case by the police on the instigation of his former in-laws due to an enmity.

An FIR was lodged at the Korangi Industrial Area police station under the sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (attempted murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) , 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 109 (punishment for abetment), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform), 302 (murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with the Section 7 (punishment for terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.