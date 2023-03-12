Inflation forcing poor people to commit suicide, say PTI leaders

The women wing of the Karachi Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday held a protest against inflation in Babar Market, Landhi.

A large number of PTI workers and leaders participated in the protest that was led by Karachi PTI Women President Fiza Zeeshan.

Karachi PTI President Aftab Siddiqui, General Secretary Arslan Taj, Faheem Khan, Raja Azhar, Gohar Khattak, and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the protest, Fiza said the working class could not even think to buy meat as they were unable to buy vegetables due to inflation. She said the country had been deliberately put in trouble under a global conspiracy.

She remarked that Karachi had been turned into sewage and people could not burn their stoves.

Only the elections could save the country from drowning, she opined.

Sarina Adnan, another PTI leader, said the world was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but because of Imran Khan’s governance, Pakistan made progress even during that period. There was no electricity and gas available to the people, but the utility companies were sending bills to their consumers in thousands, she lamented and stated that the poor class was being forced to commit suicide.

The Karachi PTI president remarked that women had a key role in the development of society. He said the PTI believed in women's empowerment and today its women wing had demonstrated a protest against inflation, due to which the budget of every household had been affected.

He said that instead of providing relief and job opportunities to the people, the government was focused on arresting the PTI chairman. He asserted that the PTI workers knew better how to protect their leader.

He announced that a convoy was going from Karachi to Zaman Park, Lahore, because PTI workers had taken the responsibility of the safety of Khan. Taj said that women were the section of society most affected by inflation. He added that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz did not know the rate of flour and eggs.

He maintained that during the rule of Khan, the rate of electricity was Rs16 per unit. The people of Landhi are searching for Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Faisal Subzwari who had sold the people of Karachi for their ministries, the PTI leader added.

Taking a jibe at the recent merger of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) with the MQM-P, Taj said the chief of the former PSP, Mustafa Kamal, used to talk a lot about the remnants of Altaf Hussain. The people of Karachi drowned Kamal’s dolphin, he added.

Today, the industries of Karachi were closing and unemployment was increasing but Siddiqui was travelling in boats with his family for enjoyment, he remarked.

The PTI leader stated that the MQM-P was not concerned about inflation and its effects on the lives of the people of Karachi. The MQM-Pakistan had nothing to talk about except Khan, and the people of Karachi would hold its leaders accountable, Taj said.