Karachi Press Club honours women journalists

Like previous years, this year too the Karachi Press Club (KPC) has honoured women journalists for their meaningful contributions to various fields of journalism.

Of the 25 women who received awards from the KPC, four belong to The News — Sheher Bano, Lubna Khalid, Erum Noor Muzaffar and Andaleeb Rizvi. Former executive editor of The News Hummaa Ahmed also received an award for her exceptional contributions to the field of journalism.

Other female journalists honoured by the KPC included Malka Afroz Rohila, Asma Ayub, Mariam Hassan, Kaukab Mirza, Bushra Khalid, Rubeena Yasmeen, Uzma Ambreen Qazi, Zakia Batool, Surayya Bano, Noreen Shams, Gul Nasreen and Sumeha Khalid.

Speaking on the occasion, senior journalist and academic Shahida Kazi shared her career path in the field of journalism. She said she was the first student in 1963 who was enrolled in the mass communications department of the University of Karachi (KU).

Later, when she started job in a leading English daily of that time, she was the only female reporter there. After that she joined the Pakistan Television where again she was the first female to head her section.

Lastly, she joined the KU to start teaching journalism, a task she still loves to do. Though she has stopped teaching these days, she continues to be a mentor to many budding journalists.

Chairperson of the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women Nuzhat Shirin said she also started her career as a journalist and now she was working for the cause of women through the commission.

The former executive editor of The News asked the women to make their mark in every sphere of life through constant struggle and dedication. “Asking questions about the imbalances in society and raising voice against injustices is the main job of women journalists. As a woman they have to work extra hard to prove themselves,” she remarked.

Senior journalist and author of several books Razia Sultana was given standing ovation for her constant struggle in life and her services in the field of journalism. She dispelled the notion that behind a successful woman, there were many men. “I didn’t get any help from any man in my life and whatever I am today, that is my sole effort, which still continues. But I am happy that I achieved whatever I wanted to in life and while serving this profession, raised my children who are enjoying a rewarding career now.” Her story moved the entire audience when she recounted that there were many men in her family who discouraged her at every step of my life. Sultana, who is suffering from glaucoma and has other other medical issues that have limited her mobility, is still working as she believes that work keeps her alive.

Director General of the Press Information Department Karachi Irum Tanveer said she also wanted to join journalism full time but after doing CSS, she joined the government service.

She added that her posting in the information department had kept her attached to the field of journalism as kept meeting journalists. “My office is always open and I would encourage all the journalists, especially women, to come and share their wonderful work and I will extend all kind of help to them.” Social worker Aliya Sarim Burney said men and women were two inseparable part of society and they should work together to build society. “From dawn to dusk, I come across women who share terrible stories, but every day, I get up with new zeal to solve women’s issues as much as possible.”

Senior journalist and trade unionist Sheher Bano said, “Acknowledgement of women’s contribution in this challenging field by the KPC is a great initiative and will go a long way in motivating more women to join the field and show their journalistic prowess.”

Dedicating her award to all those women who were struggling to get their rights in various male-dominated fields, she asked the women to raise their voice on the injustices meted out to them at their workplaces.

The prestigious ceremony was also addressed by Jamaat-i-Islami leader Asma Safeer, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Fizza Zeeshan, renowned sportsperson and coach Mahiya Moin, Radio Pakistan’s Naheed Zamir, KPC president Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed and governing body member Kulsoom Jahan.