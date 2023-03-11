Mayor says PTI ignored Peshawar in 10 years

PESHAWAR: Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar Mayor Zubair Ali has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) 10 years rule was the worst in the province’s history.

He said this while visiting the Dag Union Council in rural Peshawar where he announced the provision of gas supply to the area and the establishment of a sports ground there.

The mayor said that PTI’s elected members from the KP and national assemblies ignored their respective constituencies and people were deprived of the basic amenities during the PTI government.

He said that PTI members had not undertaken any meaningful development work as a result the streets and roads of Peshawar were in dilapidated conditions.

Zubair Ali said despite failing to undertake schemes to ensure basic services to the masses, the province was put under Rs1000 billion in debt during the PTI rule. He said the Capital Metropolitan Government, despite meager resources, initiated developmentschemes to provide basic

amenities to the masses in their respective areas.