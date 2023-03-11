Auditors asked to strengthen legislative oversight

LAHORE:Additional Auditor General of Pakistan Syed Sajjad Haider said that as Auditors they are required to strengthen legislative oversight by providing an independent and objective review of governance, financial management, performance and economic, efficient as well as effective use of public resources.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of three-week ITPP international training programme in performance auditing here on Friday, he congratulated all the participants and faculty members. Three weeks International Training Programme in Performance Auditing (108-ITP) was organised by the Directorate General Performance Audit Wing, Lahore from 20th February, 2023 to 10th March, 2023. Around 12 senior audit managers from Uganda and Pakistan participated in the programme.

Syed Sajjad Haider said that accountability provides public insight into the activities of various public sector organisations. Performance auditing is the best way for taxpayers, financiers, legislators, executives and the media to get facts about organisational activities and their results. There is no denying the fact that training has specific objectives to improve one's ability and performance.

He said that hopefully what the participants had learnt in three weeks training programme would be very helpful in their profession. Governance, financial management and accountability are of utmost importance in the present era. We face many challenges and such training programmes are highly effective.

Performance auditing has a positive impact on government projects, programmes and other sectors of the economy. An impact audit can be a powerful strategic tool for an organization. SAI Pakistan has been organizing this international training activity for the last 42 years with ever-increasing enthusiasm. This three-week training programme enabled the participants to master the concepts acquired and be able to effectively and efficiently apply the techniques in the performance of professional duties to achieve desired results to the satisfaction of stakeholders. He said that commitment, dedication, appropriate knowledge and skills can lead both performance auditors and auditees in the right direction. Conducting such training programmes will improve governance and better service delivery as expected by the stakeholders. Additional Auditor General nominated the best officer to head Uganda's Supreme Audit Institution to join the experience sharing exercise.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Audit Wing Muhammad Samiullah Tipu said that it was an honour to welcome the participants of the ITPP 108th Closing Ceremony. The quality of the training courses is as per the latest international standards. He said that the biggest responsibility of the audit manager is to meet the expectations of the stakeholders.