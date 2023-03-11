Two ‘BLF terrorists’ arrested

The District City police, in collaboration with an intelligence agency, arrested two suspected terrorists in a raid in the Kalakot area of Lyari on Friday.
According to SSP Arif Aziz, the suspects, Waleed alias Walar and Shoaib alias Bablu, are alleged members of the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), a banned separatist organisation of Balochistan.
During the raid, the police claimed seizing two hand grenades from the possession of the terrorists, who were allegedly associated with the Dr Allah Nazar group of the BLF. The SSP said the arrested terrorists intended to spread unrest and chaos within the city. The police have registered cases against the suspects.
