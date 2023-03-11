Diplomats join Holi celebrations in Karachi

The Pakistan Hindu Council celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, on Friday. Those who attended the celebrations included diplomats of the United States (US) and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The event was held at the council’s patron-in-chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani’s residence in Defence Housing Authority Phase V.

Speaking to The News on the occasion, Vankwani said the celebrations of Holi symbolised victory of the good over evil. “Holi is about victory of good over the evil in the Hindu religion,” he said, adding that the festival was celebrated for two days.

This time the Hindu community, he said, had spread the colours of love across the country and sent the message of peace. He expressed satisfaction at the fact that Sindh had declared a two-day holiday for the Hindu community on Holi. He demanded that public holidays be declared at the federal level as well for the Hindu communities across the country on the

occasion of Holi.

Vankwani said the presence of the US and UAE consul generals at his residence for the Holi celebrations was a huge event in itself. This, he stressed, helped promote interfaith harmony. Pakistan Hindu Council President Gopal Khamuani said Holi celebrations signified the victory of the truth over the falsehood. “This is a wrong perception in the world that the minorities don’t have freedom in Pakistan,” he said, adding that they celebrated their festivals such as Holi and Diwali with full freedom.

Even Muslims, he said, took part in Holi and other celebrations, while Hindus celebrated Eid, Ramazan and Bakra Eid with their fellow Muslims in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Hindu Council, he said, held Eid Milan parties in the honour of their Muslim brethren twice. He said that they also held Iftar parties for Muslims during Ramazan. Dr Vankwani also daubed colours on the face of UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi on the occasion. The UAE diplomat congratulated everyone in Urdu on the occasion.