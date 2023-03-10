Call to revive book reading culture

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar on ‘Kitab Dosti’ laid emphasis on the revival of book reading culture in society.

The seminar was organised by an NGO National Spirit Foundation in collaboration with Anjuman Talaba Islam here at Alhamra. Col (r) Z.I. Farrukh presided the event.In the first session, the speakers highlighted the importance of book reading and discussed a plan of launching a book bank project. The second session brought forward renowned poets, including Saba Mumtaz Bano, Rubina Nazir Bina, Isra Aslam, Najma Shaheen, Imran Azad, Farasat Bukhari and Asif Naqvi who presented their poetry. In the third session, books were distributed among guests.