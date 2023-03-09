ZuPeshawar distributes gifts to women

PESHAWAR: ZuPeshawar, the operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar, on Wednesday took a step in connection with International Women’s Day to encourage women staff members and commuters.

According to a spokesperson for TransPeshawar, ZuPeshawar distributed gifts amongst staff and women commuters at the bus stations to commemorate the day.

The spokesperson said the provision of secure and comfortable commuting service to women was a top priority of the ZuPeshawar.

It was added that the ratio of women commuters in public transport has increased from 2 percent to 25 percent.

Furthermore, she said as an institution, ZuPeshawar was providing equal rights and opportunities to both women and men employees.