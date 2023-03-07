NAB team visits Zaman Park to serve notice on Imran

LAHORE: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team reached the Lahore residence of Imran Khan in Zaman Park to present the notice for appearance.
There were conflicting reports about the notice being received by Imran Khan. According to some media outlets, the NAB team failed to give Imran Khan the desired notice and also avoided interaction with the media. It was claimed, citing sources, the team returned after waiting outside the residence without serving the notice. The NAB team was informed that no notice would be received. However, a TV channel claimed Imran’s lawyer received the notice.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Central Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Monday wondered if Imran would escape by avoiding receiving the notice. “He thinks that his followers would save him, while the followers have their own issues to deal with,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.
