Imran Khan claims COAS Munir treating him like 'enemy'

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks during a televised address on February 22, 2023. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday expressed his concern about the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir "treating him like an enemy".

“The establishment does not understand what politics is,” the PTI chief said while talking to journalists in Lahore.

Khan's statement comes days after his return from Islamabad where he secured bail in three cases.

The disposed prime minister — who was thrown out of power in April last year through a no-confidence motion — also said that if the COAS doubted his integrity so much, he should look into it personally and would find that "I am indeed innocent of any corruption".

“It is very important for the army to be strong," Khan maintained.

The ousted prime minister accused Gen (retd) Qamar Jawed Bajwa of “backstabbing” him, lamenting that the former COAS had spoken against Moscow right after Khan had gone there for a visit following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

'We will win elections'

During the conversation with journalists, Khan also spoke about the upcoming general elections and said: "We [PTI] will win the elections despite Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) umpires."

He declared that overseas Pakistanis stood with his party and would keep supporting PTI.



In response to a query regarding his recent trip to Islamabad when he was due to be present in four courts, Khan said that the decision to travel to the capital by road, instead of air, was taken late at night.

“There was news that they wanted to arrest me from the airport and take me to Balochistan.”

The PTI chief expressed concerns that he was “in danger from those who should protect me”. He also said that going to jail would earn the party more votes.

Khan further added that women who had been elected on reserved seats also wanted to be considered as candidates for the post of the Punjab chief minister.

“If the decision for the post is made now, there will be a massacre,” Khan laughed.