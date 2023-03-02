Buoyed by SC decision, Imran suspends ‘Jail Bharo’ drive

PTI Chairman Imran Khan gestures during an address in Lahore, on March 1, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTI

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced to kick off the election campaign from Saturday following the Supreme Court (SC) verdict of elections in Punjab and KP to be held within 90 days.

Addressing a press conference via video link on Wednesday after the Supreme Court verdict directing ECP to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 90 days, the former premier said that he would address the public gathering during the election campaign, saying that he would announce the PTI’s next plan of action on Saturday.

He also announced to end of the Jail Bharo Tehreek.

Imran said that the law minister, by issuing a shameful statement, had tried to divide the judiciary, adding that even after the apex court verdict, there was an aura that the elections might not be held in 90 days. He assured the Supreme Court, from his party and masses, that they were standing with the judiciary.

Imran said that the judiciary had fulfilled its responsibility to uphold the Constitution through its judgment.

“We have embarked on the path that will make Pakistan a great nation,” he said, adding that the country would have been a developed country if such kind of justice had existed before.

The former prime minister emphasised that the nation’s development and prosperity were interlinked with justice, citing examples of developed countries.

Apparently referring to the government, he lambasted the ‘mafia’ for violating basic human rights, saying that his government was ousted through external conspiracy. “They [the incumbent rulers] tried their best to remain in power without seeking public opinion,” he added. After the Supreme Court decision, former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a meeting with Imran at Zaman Park and discussed the pre-poll strategy for the upcoming elections in Punjab. Elahi said that all institutions concerned should take measures without any delay to implement the verdict. He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should also know that the country would be run according to the Constitution, and not on the wishes of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz.

He said that now the judiciary should also take notice of Maryam’s attacks on the judiciary and proceedings should be initiated on former attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan’s letter to the chief justice. He hoped that the ECP, after consultation with the president and KP governor, would announce the date and schedule for the election without any delay. Elahi said that Imran would form governments in Punjab and KP with a greater majority.

“The PDM has no courage to face Imran’s political popularity. By getting cases registered on basis of victimisation Shehbaz Sharif was creating a record of framing false cases,” he held. On the other hand, PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry said that the Supreme Court had given clear orders and this was the victory of the Constitution and parliamentary democracy.

“The date of Punjab elections will be given by the president and the KP governor has been obliged to give the date immediately,” Fawad said in a tweet. He claimed that the judges who disagreed also accepted the principle of elections within 90 days. In another tweet, he said the seven-member bench of the Supreme Court had ruled that it was illegal to use the law of terrorism against political opponents. After the establishment of this fascist government, he alleged, there was no respect for any law or regulation. “People who came to welcome Imran Khan yesterday have been declared terrorists,” he said.