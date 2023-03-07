Saraiki Ajrak Day marked in Tank

TANK: The Saraiki Ajrak Day was celebrated here on Monday to highlight the Saraiki language and the associated culture.

The Seraiki Qaumi Ittihad took out a rally to mark the occasion.Scores of people participated in the rally while dancing to the drumbeat. The participants of the rally were wearing dark blue shawls. They presented the traditional dance Jhoomar.

The rally was taken out by the youths from the Pir Sabir Shah shrine. They raised slogans and sang traditional Saraiki songs. The participants of the rally marched through different bazaars in Tank city.

The organizers, Mauz Arain, the president of Saraiki Qaumi Ittihad, Muhammad Ramazan Shori, Nawabzada Wahab Khan, Saraiki poet Makhmoor Qalandri, Malik Sikandar , Saeed Pehlwan, Qamar Joya ,Saifur Rehman Langah and others, addressed the rally outside the District Press Club.

The office-bearers of the mainstream political parties joined the event to express solidarity with the Saraiki people.The speakers highlighted the significance of the event and said that Saraiki was a language of love and brotherhood.

They lamented that the people of the Saraiki belt were facing a host of economic and political issues and these were leading to a sense of deprivation among them.It may be noted that Saraiki Ajrak Day is celebrated throughout south Punjab and its adjoining districts of other provinces.