Call to appoint regular VCs in universities

LAHORE: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab chapter president Engr Prof Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem has said that currently most of the universities in Punjab are being run by temporary vice-chancellors who can exercise partial decision making and thus deteriorating the standards of education and research in institutions of higher learning.

Expressing his concern in a statement issued on Monday, the FAPUASA Punjab president alleged that by delaying the appointment of regular VCs in the universities, the Punjab government had clearly failed in performance of its duties of prime importance.

He demanded the government appoint regular VCs and added that the search committees for appointing VCs should also be notified immediately having academicians of repute and world class researchers as its members (who are equally eligible to be appointed as vice-chancellor).

He also hoped that the university teachers shall get 150% teaching allowance by the Punjab government as blessings of 150% executive allowance was given to bureaucracy, investigating agencies, CM office and Governor's Secretariat staff etc.