PMLN ignored true workers: Mehtab

HARIPUR: Veteran politician Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan said on Monday that sending the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government packing through a no-confidence motion was not the consensus decision of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leadership.

“It was not the consensus decision that PMLN prime minister would be surrounded by Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazalur Rehman,” he said while addressing the party workers' convention here on Monday.

Without naming names from his party, he accused them of damaging the party's foundations by inducting people into the PMLN through a conspiracy. "They have damaged the party by ignoring the die-hard workers and forcing them out of the party and changing the status of PMLN into a party of the Punjab province only," lamented the senior politician who quit the party post last month after criticizing the party leadership.

The seasoned politician, who hails from Abbottabad district of the Hazara division of KP and has served as KP chief minister, governor and federal minister in the past, predicted that the PMLN would suffer in the elections and advised the party leadership to revive the true face of the PMLN by controlling the damage made so far.

Vice president PMLN KP chapter and former provincial minister Abdul Subhan Khan criticised the role of the party's provincial president Amir Muqam and general secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi and accused them of using the party platform for personal gains. Former MPA Ayub Afridi, Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan and Safeer Nawaz also spoke at the convention.