PM, Qatar Emir discuss economic, investment cooperation

Qatari officials receive PM Shehbaz Sharif in Doha on March 5, 2023. — Twitter/@PTVNewsOfficial

DOHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday discussed a wide array of mutually-beneficial issues on strengthening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the economic and investment sectors.

During a meeting, the prime minister appreciated Qatar’s consistent support to the development projects in Pakistan and highlighted the multiple opportunities of cooperation between the two countries.

The Emir of Qatar lauded the contributions of Pakistani manpower in his country’s development and especially referred to the excellent performance of Pakistani security authorities during the FIFA Football World Cup 2022 successfully hosted by Qatar, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, both the leaders also discussed investment, trade and export of further Pakistani skilled workers to Qatar.

Sheikh Tamim welcomed the prime minister and reiterated his resolve to continue Qatar’s complete cooperation and support in the development and progress agenda of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Qatar accepted an invitation from the prime minister to visit Pakistan.

Earlier, Shehbaz arrived in Qatar on a two-day official visit where he would participate in the 5th United Nations conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The conference, being held from 5-9 March 2023, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the LDCs, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

Separately, the CEO of Qatar Investment Authority, Mansoor Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to exchange views on progress made on various investment proposals in multiple sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

During the meeting, both dignitaries highlighted investment opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sectors of Pakistan. It may be recalled that a detailed discussion had been initiated between the two sides during the prime minister’s visit to Qatar in August 2022.

The Qatar Investment Authority expressed a keen interest in investing in LNG power plants, airports and solar power parks in Pakistan.