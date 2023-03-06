Gujjars pledge to render any sacrifice for Pakistan

MINGORA: Expressing solidarity with people and law enforcing agencies, the elders of Gujjar tribe on Sunday pledged that they were ready to render any sacrifice for the defence of Pakistan and the nation.

Speaking at the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Gujjar Convention in its secretariat in the scenic Fizzagat in Swat, Advisor to Prime Minister Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, Sardar Qayyum Gujjar, Sardar Raza Khan Gujjar, chairman Gujjar Youth Forum Chaudhry Iftikhar, Azad Kashmir Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Dr Shamsur Rahman Shams, Jalat Khan, Usman Fanoos Gujjar, Malik Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Malik Naseem Khan, Maulana Abdul Hameed Hazarvi, Amir Sultan and other said that elders and youth of Gujjar tribe had proved their unity by holding this mega event.

A large number of Gujjars from across Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and elsewhere in the world turned up and participated in the convention.

The participants expressed complete solidarity with people of Pakistan, government and law enforcing agencies, who were defending the country by sacrificing their lives to ensure a better future for the next generations. The speakers said that the convention was aimed at expressing love for Pakistan and showing unity of the Gujjar tribe, whose elders had rendered matchless sacrifices for the country and nation.

They said that it had become history that elders of Gujjar tribe had been rendering sacrifices for the country and nation since its inception and would not hesitate to give any sacrifice to defend the motherland.

They said that Pakistan and Gujjars were part and parcel as patriotism is in our blood, vowing that they would never allow anyone to succeed in their conspiracies against the country.

The elders asked the government to resolve the issues being faced by the people of Gujjar tribe, including health and education, in Malakand and elsewhere in Pakistan.