Our politicians are deeply and dangerously divided. Our judiciary is divided. Our state institutions are divided. Our journalists are divided. We the people are also divided – divided along political lines. Red alert: we are divided like never before.

Someone intelligent once said, “It’s all about politics, stupid.” Politics is where the story really begins. Our democracy-loving politicians do not consider each other as democratic rivals. They consider each other as enemies. Our democracy-loving politicians do not consider each other as democratic competitors. They all want to send their opponents to disease infected prison cells. Our democracy-loving politicians do not consider each other as democratic opponents. They want to annihilate each other; destroy and obliterate one another.

Here’s a proven formula, a formula that has stood the test of time: political stability leads to economic progress. Political stability results in two things: long-term planning and higher levels of investment. Result: economic progress. Look at Botswana, a small African country that gained independence in 1966. Botswana has had a stable government and that overtime has resulted in country-wide economic development. Yes, political stability has turned Botswana into one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Chile, a Latin American country, is another example of political stability bringing in economic growth and a reduction in poverty. Chile is an example of economic progress through political stability. South Korea is another example of a country that has experienced economic progress through political stability. Singapore is another outstanding example of economic progress because of political stability. Singapore’s politicians have turned Singapore into one of the wealthiest countries in the world.

Here’s another proven formula, a formula that has also stood the test of time: political instability has four distinct consequences: economic uncertainty, volatility, a lack of confidence among investors and stagnation. Venezuela is a case in point. Remember, Venezuela has more proven oil reserves than any other country in the world, a total of 304 billion barrels. Venezuela is a case in point: contested elections, political turmoil and unrest. Result: hyperinflation, a decline in investment, a shortage of basic goods and a severe decline in living standards. Look at Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is mineral rich with coal, copper, iron ore, vanadium, tin, platinum, lithium and nickel. But a contested presidential election and political instability has resulted in hyperinflation, a lack of foreign investment and a decline in living standards. Let us learn something from Democratic Republic of Congo. Contested elections, a long-running civil war, political instability and a lack of investment in key sectors like mining and agriculture. Take Iraq, for instance – the second-largest crude oil producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia with 145 billion barrels. Ongoing political instability resulting in sectarian violence, political unrest and economic stagnation.

Here’s Pakistan with several significant accomplishments. It has the fourth-largest irrigated land area globally, following China, India, and the US. Additionally, Pakistan ranks fourth in cotton production, fourth in sugarcane production, and fifth in milk production worldwide. Moreover, Pakistan is the sixth-largest date producer globally and the eighth-largest producer of wheat. Pakistan holds 105 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves. Reko Diq has 5.9 billion tonnes of copper ore and 41.5 million ounces of gold. Pakistan has the world’s second-largest salt reserves. Our hydropower potential exceeds 60,000 MW.

“It’s all about politics, stupid.” Pakistan’s primary issue is political, rather than economic. The root of our economic problems lies in the political sphere, and ultimately, the solution to our challenges lies in the hands of our politicians.

