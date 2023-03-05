Essarani for special security steps for Holi festival

Sindh Minorities Affairs Minister Giyanchand Essarani has written a letter to Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, asking him to ensure special security arrangements on the eve of the upcoming Holi festival of the Hindu community in the province.

The provincial minister has said in the letter that the Hindu community is celebrating the festival of Holi on March 6 and 7. “Special security arrangements should be made at the places of worship of the Hindu community across Sindh so that the Hindu community can celebrate its festival of colours with traditional enthusiasm without any fear.”