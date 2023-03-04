Farah Gogi’s non-bailable arrest warrant issued

LAHORE: A local court on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi, a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, in a money laundering case.
Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk issued the warrants on an application filed by Federal Investigations Agency’s (FIA) investigation officer for the purpose.
The investigation officer had approached the court for issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants. He submitted that the accused did not join the investigations despite the registration of the case and issuance of summons.
The FIA had registered a case against Farhat Shahzadi under Sections three and four of the Money Laundering Act, two days ago.
