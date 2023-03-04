Malik Abdul Wali Kakar. Twitter/BNP_Office

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appointed Malik Abdul Wali Kakar as the governor of Balochistan.

The President made the appointment on the advice of the Prime Minister in accordance with Articles 48(1) and 101 of the Constitution.

Malik Abdul Wali Kakar belonged to Kachlak. He was born to Malik Abdul Ali kakar. The family has a strong political and tribal background.

Malik Abdul Wali received early education from Government High School, Kachlak and got FSC degree from Science College Quetta and had done his masters in Sociology from Balochistan University, Quetta.

He acted as acting Central President of the party during the period of Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s stay abroad. Malik Abdul Wali kakar contested 2018 elections from NA 264 Quetta on the ticket of BNP-M and remained runner by taking 10071 votes.